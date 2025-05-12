From Italy: “Really, really special talent” is tempted by an offer from Liverpool

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates the teams victory. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is all set to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The 33-year-old has decided not to sign an extension with the Premier League giants, and he has been linked with multiple clubs recently. Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Belgian International, and a report from Italian publication Il Mattino via CalcioNapoli1926 claims that the player is tempted by an offer from Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see if they can sign the player on a free transfer in the coming weeks. The 33-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best players in Premier League history, and he would be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool. 

The player has been linked with a move to the MLS as well.

Liverpool could use Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne in action for Man City
Kevin De Bruyne in action for Man City (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

They could use more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, and De Bruyne will help them improve going forward. He is a world-class player, and he could help them with major trophies as well. Liverpool have just won the Premier League title, and they will look to improve their squad further, so that they can do well in the Champions League next season. 

Signing one of the best players in the league would be a huge boost for them. Even though he would be a short-term acquisition, a player of his quality and experience could make a defining impact. He is also well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an instant impact. 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed him as a “really, really special talent” in the past, and there is no doubt that he could improve every team in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to continue in English football and join Liverpool in the summer. 

