“They’ll let him go” – Journalist issues Liverpool transfer update fans weren’t expecting

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are open to keeping Federico Chiesa in their squad for the upcoming season but the Italian forward is believed to be considering a move away from Anfield, according to Rousing The Kop.

The Italian winger has won the Premier League title at Anfield in his debut season at the club but his playing time has been highly limited with the Reds.

Arne Slot has hardly used the former Juventus man this season with the Dutch manager preferring other wide attackers over him and their stats suggest that the Liverpool boss has made the right decision.

Chiesa’s arrival at Liverpool last summer was seen as a significant coup. He joined the Reds from Juventus in a cut-price deal pulled off by Slot.

Chiesa has flopped at Liverpool

Despite the initial optimism surrounding his transfer, Chiesa’s time on Merseyside has been far from ideal.

The 27-year-old has managed just 13 appearances across all competitions this season and is yet to start a single Premier League match.

Liverpool are not actively looking to offload Chiesa, they would not block his departure if he pushes for a transfer.

According to transfer expert Graeme Bailey, the decision largely rests in Chiesa’s hands.

“On Chiesa, the thinking is if he wants to stay they’ll let him stay,” says Bailey.

“They’re happy to let him fight for his place. If he wants to go they’ll let him go. That’s the thinking. It will be totally dependent on the player himself.

“Intrinsically he hasn’t been good enough to get in the team. If he wants to be there as fifth, sixth choice striker then they’re happy to let him. The outlay on him was minimal.”

The Italian must leave for more playing time

Chiesa’s potential exit is likely to attract interest from major European clubs.

His reputation as a versatile forward capable of playing on either flank or as a second striker makes him a good option for a lot of clubs across Europe.

For Liverpool, Chiesa’s departure could open the door for further reinforcements in the attacking department.

While the club is content to keep him in the squad, the player’s desire for regular first-team action may force a parting of ways.

Should Chiesa decide to leave, Liverpool are prepared to facilitate his departure smoothly.

Darwin Nunez is also expected to leave the Reds this summer after a poor season.

Sources: Liverpool decide to cash in on midfielder as Premier League clubs line up