Leeds United star is on the verge of Elland Road exit after impressive season

Leeds United are preparing for a transformative summer transfer window as they gear up to strengthen their squad this summer.

Manager Daniel Farke is set to have the resources needed to revamp his squad.

However, with plans to strengthen several starting XI positions, including a new goalkeeper, an attacking midfielder, and a striker, Leeds will also have to address the other side of the transfer equation: departures.

In order to comply with Profit & Sustainability Rules, the club must offload some players to balance the incoming transfers.

Junior Firpo is on his way out of Leeds United

According to reports from TeamTalk, Junior Firpo is on the verge of departing Leeds, with Spanish side Real Betis in advanced negotiations to bring the left-back back to La Liga.

This move would mark a homecoming for Firpo, who originally made his name at Betis before moving to Barcelona and later joining Leeds.

Firpo’s current contract is nearing its expiration and the player is adamant about a move back to La Liga.

The left-back, who has been a fixture in the Leeds lineup, recently expressed his deep appreciation for the club’s supporters during the promotion parade.

Despite the festive atmosphere, Firpo’s future at Elland Road looks increasingly uncertain.

Leeds fans will no doubt remember Firpo’s dedication and passion during his time at the club, and a move back to Real Betis offers the defender a chance to revive his career in familiar surroundings.

Daniel Farke will be busy this summer

As the transfer saga develops, Leeds supporters will hope the club’s recruitment strategy lives up to the high expectations set by the ambitious summer plans.

Another player who is reportedly on his way out of Elland Road after a disappointing season is goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

