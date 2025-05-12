Liverpool have three man shortlist for new signings in the summer transfer window

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are setting the stage for a significant squad overhaul this summer, with the club prioritizing the recruitment of a new striker, a central defender, and a left-back, according to Football Insider.

One of the biggest anticipated changes is the departure of Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan forward has struggled to fully integrate into Arne Slot’s system at the club.

The Uruguayan attacker is likely to be replaced this summer with the Premier League champions targeting a move for a more reliable and consistent striker.

Lack of a proper threat up front for Liverpool has been evident this season with the club heavily relying on Mohamed Salah for goals.

Liverpool are ready to move for a new striker

Slot is determined to address that issue this summer and the club have been linked with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins to become the new number nine at Anfield.

Liverpool’s pursuit of a new left-back has become increasingly urgent amid growing concerns over Andy Robertson’s form and long-term future at the club.

While Robertson remains a key figure, his inconsistent performances this season have prompted the club to seek a younger and more energetic player for the left-back position.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is the club’s primary target in that position.

A centre-back is also on the shortlist

While Liverpool recently secured Virgil van Dijk’s contract extension, the club is still pushing to sign a new centre-back to add more depth to their defense.

Names such as Dean Huijsen and Marc Guehi have been floated as potential targets, with both players fitting the profile of young, ball-playing defenders who can add more depth and quality to the squad.

Despite losing Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, they are not prioritising a move for a new right-back.

