Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during a press conference. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

LOSC Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier has been outstanding for the French outfit this season, and he was recently crowned the best goalkeeper in Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, and Manchester United are keeping tabs on him.

Man United eyeing Lucas Chevalier

According to a report from Footmercato, Manchester United could look to make a move for him in the summer as a replacement for Andre Onana. The player has recently revealed his dream to play in the Premier League as well.

He said: “The Premier League? It’s a championship that makes you dream, the most attractive. When you see Tottenham, Manchester United struggling with crazy players, you can see the level a bit. I have a two-year contract, and you know the president (laughs). I haven’t had any specific offers from this country, but it makes you think.”

The Cameroon goalkeeper has been underwhelming for Manchester United, and he needs to be replaced. Chevalier would be a quality long-term replacement for him. The 23-year-old French goalkeeper has proven himself in Ligue 1, and he has the quality to do well in the Premier League as well. The player has a contract with Lille until 2027, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can agree on a reasonable deal to sign the player.

There is no doubt that he is a talented young player with a bright future, and his desire to move to the Premier League will be a bonus for any English club hoping to sign him.

Man United need a goalkeeper

The goalkeeping department has been a major problem for Manchester United this season, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Signing the French goalkeeper would be a wise decision. The 23-year-old has all the tools to develop into a top-class player and establish himself as an indispensable asset for the club.