Man United move ahead of Premier League rivals to sign £30m 12-goal attacker

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to secure the signing of one of the Premier League’s brightest young talents, Liam Delap, according to Talksport.

The 22-year-old striker, who impressed during his debut top-flight campaign with Ipswich Town, has attracted significant interest from major clubs including Chelsea.

However, recent reports suggest that Delap is ‘leaning’ towards a move to Old Trafford, giving United a clear edge in the transfer battle.

Both United and Chelsea are keen to strengthen their attacking options ahead of next season.

Man United have their eyes on several targets

Their shortlist includes several high-profile names such as Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen.

Despite the competition, Delap has emerged as a primary target due to his outstanding season for Ipswich in which he has scored 12 goals in 38 games in all competitions.

His physicality, sharp finishing, and ability to hold up play have not gone unnoticed, with scouts from top clubs frequently attending Ipswich matches.

Talksport reports that United’s pursuit of Delap could be further boosted if they secure victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final later this month.

Such a triumph would not only improve United’s appeal for prospective signings but also solidify their financial standing ahead of a crucial transfer window.

Ruben Amorim desperately needs a new striker

With current attackers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both struggling at Old Trafford, the need for a new striker has increased at United.

Their poor goal scoring record in the league and their league position shows that they lack a prolific goal scorer in the team.

If United manage to secure his signature, it would not only represent a coup over their Premier League rivals but also signal their intent to invest in the next generation of English talent.

