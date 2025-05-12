Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during a UEFA Champions League 2024/25 match. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly confident of signing Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the season.

As per Give Me Sport, Manchester United are ramping up their efforts to improve the squad this summer, they are looking Brazilian despite interest from Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Wolves, and it is no surprise that top clubs are keen on him. He has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League. He is capable of operating in multiple attacking roles, and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition for both clubs.

Manchester United need a quality attacker like him, especially with the way Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have performed this season. Manchester United have looked toothless in the attack at times. Cunha has 17 goals and six assists this season.

The Brazilian could be tempted to join them. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Arsenal could use Matheus Cunha

On the other hand, Arsenal need attacking reinforcements as well. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have not been able to score goals consistently, and Arsenal need someone who can lead the line for them.

Cunha could form a solid partnership with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the attack. Arsenal have been pushing for the league title and the Champions League. They could be an attractive destination for the player. They could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies as well.

The player has a preference towards Man United

It remains to be seen whether the player decides to join Manchester United instead. The Red Devils have held positive talks with the player’s representatives, and they are confident of getting the deal done. Meanwhile, the report from GMS claims that Cunha is keen on joining Manchester United, and he could prioritise a move to Old Trafford over other options.