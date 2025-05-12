Manchester United head coach / manager Ruben Amorim during a Premier League match. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away, and they are looking at Youri Tielemans as a potential replacement.

The Belgian midfielder has done quite well for Aston Villa, and a report via Fichajes claims that Manchester United are keeping tabs on him. They could look to make a move for the Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes as well.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done. Fernandes has been an exceptional player, and he has 19 and 19 assists to his name this season. Losing him would be a devastating blow, and Manchester United might need to invest in multiple players to fill the void left by him.

Youri Tielemans would be a good addition

Tielemans is a quality central midfielder, and he has himself in the Premier League. However, his end product is not at the level of the Portuguese International. Manchester United will have to bring a quality attacker to compensate for the loss of goals and assists if Fernandes leaves the club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Man United should keep their best players

Manchester United will be hoping to build a formidable squad, capable of winning major trophies and selling their best midfielder would be a devastating blow for them. They should look to hold onto Fernandes as long as possible. The Portuguese international has been an indispensable asset for them.

Even though there is no doubt that Tielemans could be a solid acquisition, and he will help Manchester United control the tempo of the game, he is not a suitable replacement for the Portuguese star.

Furthermore, convincing Aston Villa to sell the player will be difficult. They are looking to build an ambitious squad capable of fighting in Europe consistently, and they will not want to lose their best players.