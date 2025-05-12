Head Coach Eddie Howe (l) of Newcastle United reacts on the sidelines. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Tuttosport via Sport Witness, Manchester United and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the player. The report claims that Newcastle have already taken initial steps to sign the player.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Newcastle need Douglas Luiz

They need to bring in another quality midfielder to complete their midfield unit, and Luiz would be a superb acquisition. He has proven himself at Aston Villa in the past. He will add defensive cover, control and creativity to the side. He could form a solid partnership with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali at the heart of the Newcastle midfield next season.

Newcastle are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they could be an attractive destination for the player as well. Meanwhile, Juventus are keen on signing Sandro Tonali, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

Man United in the race as well

Meanwhile, Manchester United are hovering in the background for the player, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward and sign him. They need more quality and technical ability in the middle of the park, and Luiz would be a quality acquisition for them.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite exciting for the player. He played his best football in England, and he will be tempted to return if there is a compelling proposal on the table.

Manchester United and Newcastle have the finances to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen which of the two clubs manages to secure an agreement with the Italian club.

The 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder has struggled for regular game time at the Italian club this season, and convincing him to leave. Juventus will not be difficult for the English clubs.