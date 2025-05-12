Report: Attacker holds talks with Arsenal but decides to stay at his current club

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to sign new attackers this summer in order to increase their chances of winning silverware.

The Gunners have lost out on the Premier League title as well as the Champions League this season.

Lack of lethal attackers in their team is one of the reasons why they have once again failed to win silverware.

The pressure is increasing on Mikel Arteta to deliver success at Arsenal and in order to do that, he is set to have a big summer transfer window with additions expected in the midfield and in attack.

In a major blow for the Gunners, Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has decided to stay with the German club despite holding talks with the Gunners over a move.

Sane has rejected a move to Arsenal

According to TBR Football, discussions were held with the player’s representatives earlier this year. However, the forward’s loyalty to his club has emerged as a decisive factor.

Rather than pushing for a move to the Emirates, the attacker is now willing to reduce his wage demands to secure his future with his current side.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will have to adjust their transfer plans. With the attacker seemingly out of reach, Arteta’s side may need to turn their attention to alternative targets as they look to strengthen their front line ahead of the new season.

Leroy Sane has found the back of the net 11 times in 29 Bundesliga appearances this season, showcasing a marked improvement in form.

The 29-year-old has also enjoyed greater consistency with his fitness since Vincent Kompany took charge.

Arteta has other targets in mind

Having secured the Bundesliga title already this season, Sane is keen on continuing his journey with the German champions.

As per the report, Sane currently earns €15m a season at Bayern Munich but in order to stay at the club, he would have to accept a lower wage package than that.

Along with the Gunners, Chelsea also held talks with the former Manchester City man but the Germany international has decided to reject a move back to the Premier League in favour of Bayern Munich.

The North London club are close to completing the signing of midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad while Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is also on their radar.

