Report: Liverpool reach key decision regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to lose right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold after this summer.

The England international has announced his decision to leave the Premier League champions after the conclusion of this season.

The boyhood Reds fan is set to say goodbye to the club he supported as a kid and helped in winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

After being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for a long time, the transfer saga is set to end this summer with Alexander-Arnold on his way to join the La Liga side.

Alexander-Arnold is set to leave Liverpool early

There is a latest update about Alexander-Arnold which may come as a slight positive for the Liverpool fans.

According to Football Insider, the Reds star may leave the club earlier than expected and that could help the Merseyside club to secure a fee for him from Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are desperate to sign him as early as possible so that the player could participate in the Club World Cup this summer.

The competition is set to start from the 14th of June and Real Madrid are hoping that the English defender can take part in that competition due to their crisis in the right-back position.

Los Blancos have currently deployed Lucas Vazquez, who is a naturally a right-winger, in the right-back position due to an ongoing injury crisis at the club.

Arne Slot is working on signing a replacement

Arne Slot started Conor Bradley against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday and when Alexander-Arnold made his appearance as a substitute, he was booed by the fans for his decision to leave a team that has just been crowned the champions of England.

While his relationship with some fans have been destroyed, there is a large part of the fanbase who still appreciates the player for his services at the club and his contribution in winning silverware.

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong is being targeted to replace the outgoing defender and the Dutch player is keen on a move to Anfield.

