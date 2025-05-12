Sources: Man United involved in talks for the transfer of 25-year-old winger

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Betis are stepping up their efforts to keep Brazilian winger Antony for another season after a successful loan spell from Manchester United, according to Caught Offside sources.

The 25-year-old has rediscovered his form in Spain, becoming a key figure under Manuel Pellegrini’s system.

His resurgence at Betis has not only reignited his career but also solidified his desire to remain in Seville.

The Brazilian has scored eight goals and provided five assists for Betis in La Liga and the Conference League combined.

Antony has flopped at Man United

Antony struggled to find consistency during his stint in the Premier League, but his performances in La Liga have showcased his true potential.

The winger has not only become a lethal goal scorer for them but also a creator from the wide attacking positions.

His brilliant form has taken the La Liga side to the final of the Conference League where they will come up against Chelsea.

As per sources close to the club, the winger is eager for the two clubs to reach an agreement that will extend his stay beyond this season.

Betis are currently negotiating with Man United for another loan deal.

While United are open to a permanent sale and have dropped their asking price to around €30-35 million, Betis face financial limitations that make a permanent transfer challenging.

Instead, the Spanish club are exploring the possibility of an “onerous” loan, one that would include a loan fee and shared salary obligations.

Real Betis have revived his career

Despite previous interest from more prominent European clubs, Antony has expressed his complete commitment to Betis.

He feels valued and crucial to Pellegrini’s plans, which has prompted him to push for continuity in Seville.

His attachment to the club, combined with the backing of Pellegrini, has given Betis confidence in their negotiations with United.

Antony’s intentions are clear, he wants to stay, and now it is up to the clubs to make it happen.

Just like Antony, there is uncertainty surrounding the future of Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford and he is also expected to depart the club.

