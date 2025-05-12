West Ham players acknowledge the fans following the team's victory. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Manchester City attacker James McAtee at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has done well for Manchester City despite his limited opportunities this season. He has seven goals to his name across all competitions. According to a report from The Mirror via West Ham Zone, the Hammers are hoping to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The 22-year-old needs regular gametime at this stage of his career, and regular football at West Ham could be ideal for him. He will not want to sit on the bench at Manchester City next season.

Lucas Paqueta replacement?

The 22-year-old is versatile enough to operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the West Ham attack.

Lucas Paqueta is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, and West Ham will have to replace him adequately. The English midfielder could be the ideal acquisition for them. He has been linked with clubs like Leeds United as well, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the player as well.

James McAtee would be a quality signing

There is no doubt that McAtee is a tremendous prospect with a bright future. Whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands. Regular football will help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers come forward with an official offer to sign the player in the coming weeks. They have the resources to get the deal done, and the versatile midfielder is unlikely to cost a lot of money either.