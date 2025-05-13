Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Nico Williams from Athletic Club Bilbao.

The 22-year-old attacker wants to play in the Premier League instead of staying in Spain or joining another foreign club. It will be interesting to see which of the two London clubs can get the deal done.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal and Chelsea are now engaged in a fierce battle to sign the player.

Arsenal need Nico Williams

Arsenal need a quality winger like him, and Williams will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the side. Gabriel Martinelli has not been at his best this season, and Arsenal need more options in the attack so that they can rotate the squad. The competition for places will help the team improve as well.

Williams has shown his quality for club and country over the last year, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Chelsea need attacking additions

Similarly, Chelsea are looking for a quality player as well. Mykhailo Mudryk has not been able to live up to the expectations, and he is now facing a lengthy suspension for doping. Chelsea need a quality attacker at their disposal, and the 22-year-old La Liga star could be a solid long-term acquisition.

Chelsea are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they should be able to attract him if they manage to finish in the top four.

The report claims that Arsenal have made it their priority to sign the player, but Chelsea are keeping in touch with the player’s representatives as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 22-year-old is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. He has 18 goal contributions this season.