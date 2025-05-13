Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reacts after a near miss during a Premier League match (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer.

The 29-year-old will be out of contract soon, and a report from Football Insider claims that the two Premier League clubs are currently leading the race to sign him. Sane has recently switched agents ahead of a potential summer move.

The player is open to offers from other leagues as well, but the two Premier League clubs are expected to submit the most lucrative proposals. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line.

The player has recently been linked with Liverpool as well.

Leroy Sane set for Premier League return?

Sane has had an impressive season with 19 goal contributions, and he helped Bayern Munich win the title. He could be open to trying out a new challenge, and it will be interesting to see if he is ready to return to the Premier League once again.

He has shown his quality in England in the past, and there is no doubt that he’s good enough for Arsenal and Chelsea. He could transform both teams going forward with his pace, flair and unpredictability.

The attacker is at the peak of his powers, and he could hit the ground running in the Premier League. In addition to that, signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for any club. Apart from his quality as a footballer, his winning experience could prove to be invaluable.

He has won the Premier League title with Manchester City in the past, and he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level regularly. Harry Kane recently hailed the player as “dangerous”.

Arsenal and Chelsea need wide players

Arsenal and Chelsea are in desperate need of more quality and depth on the wings. Both teams need to add more cutting edge in the final third, and the German International could be the ideal fit for them. Given the fact that he is available on a free transfer, the move seems like a no-brainer.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.