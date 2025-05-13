Players of Arsenal warm up prior to a UEFA Champions League match. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres in recent months.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in football, and Arsenal are hoping to sign him this summer. According to a report from A Bola, they have offered a deal of around £135,000 a week to the Swedish international striker. It remains to be seen whether the player is ready to accept the offer from Arsenal.

Official bid likely this month

Meanwhile, the Premier League are yet to submit an official bid for the striker.

Gyokeres is currently focused on finishing the season strongly with the Portuguese club, and Arsenal are prepared to submit an offer of around €70-75 million once the season is over.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line. Recent reports have claimed that the player could choose them over other suitors.

Arsenal need Viktor Gyokeres

There is no doubt that the 26-year-old is a world-class player, and he could make a huge difference for Arsenal in the attack. He would be a major upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. Arsenal need a clinical finisher like him if they want to fight for major trophies, and the Swedish international will want to test himself at a higher level.

The player has nothing left to prove in Portugal, and this could be the right time for him to move to the Premier League. The striker scored 43 goals for Sporting CP last season, and he has followed it up with 52 goals so far this season. There is no doubt that he is an exceptional player, and Arsenal would do well to secure his signature.

Arsenal have come close to winning the league title in the last few seasons, and a world-class acquisition like Gyokeres could finally help them get over the line.