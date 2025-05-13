The Crystal Palace FC flag is seen ahead of a pre-season friendly. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing the RC Strasbourg attacker Emanuel Emegha at the end of the season.

According to a report from Alan Nixon, the striker will cost around £30 million this summer, and it will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace can get the deal done. He has done quite well in the French league this season, scoring 14 goals in the top flight.

The opportunity to move to England can be quite exciting for the young attacker, and Crystal Palace could be an exciting destination for him. The Dutch attacker will want to test himself at the highest level, and moving to the Premier League would be ideal.

Palace eyeing Jean-Philippe Mateta replacement

Crystal Palace are reportedly looking to sign the player as a replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta. Mateta has been linked with a move away from the London club, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. He has two years left on his current deal at the London club, and he is attracting interest from top clubs. The French attacker has been outstanding for Palace this season, and replacing him will be tricky for Crystal Palace. However, Emegha certainly has the potential to develop into a reliable Premier League attacker.

He is young enough to improve further, and he will only get better with coaching experience. The reported valuation seems reasonable for a player of his quality and potential. Crystal Palace certainly have the finances to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Chelsea keen on Emanuel Emegha

Meanwhile, the player has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks.

Strasbourg are owned by the same parent company, BlueCo, that owns Chelsea. It is fair to assume that the Blues could have an advantage in the race.

They need an alternative to Nicolas Jackson, and the 22-year-old could be a quality addition for them as well.