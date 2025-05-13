Leeds United given green light to sign Liverpool fan favourite

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been given the green light to pursue a summer move to Leeds United, with his international manager, Heimir Hallgrimsson, publicly supporting the decision.

Hallgrimsson has emphasised the importance of regular first-team football for the 26-year-old shot-stopper, suggesting that a switch to Leeds could provide the perfect platform for his development.

Leeds have been closely monitoring Kelleher’s situation at Anfield for several months.

Back in March, it was reported that any potential move for the Republic of Ireland international was contingent upon Leeds achieving promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds United are ready for transfer business

The Whites have secured promotion to the top flight and now they have shifted their focus on strengthening their squad ahead of the new season.

The club’s return to the top flight now opens the door for serious negotiations with Liverpool over the promising goalkeeper.

Illan Meslier struggled with form and consistency throughout the Championship campaign, leading to his replacement by Karl Darlow during the decisive run-in.

Meslier’s high-profile mistakes have raised concerns about his ability to perform at the Premier League level.

“I just want Caoimhin to go to a club where he will play. He has been playing at the highest level,” the Republic of Ireland boss told the Irish Echo.

“Champions League, Premier League, done really well. I just want him to be happy and play regularly. I don’t mind where he goes so long as he is playing on a regular basis, he is too good not to be playing.’’

Kelleher deserves to play more

At Liverpool, Kelleher has served as a capable deputy to Alisson Becker but has found opportunities limited.

His performances for Liverpool in cup competitions have demonstrated his shot-stopping abilities and composure under pressure, but regular Premier League minutes have been hard to come by.

A transfer to Leeds would not only provide Kelleher with a platform to showcase his talent week in and week out but also solidify his position as Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper.

With Liverpool reportedly open to negotiations and Kelleher keen on a starting role, the path seems clear for discussions to progress.

Along with Meslier, Junior Firpo could also head out of Elland Road this summer.

