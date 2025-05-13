Liverpool tipped to sign £45m star that would put the rest of the league in “trouble”

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez, according to journalist Jonathan Northcroft of The Times.

The Reds are keen on strengthening their squad this summer in order to provide Arne Slot the best chance to defend the Premier League title next season.

The Reds are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window with the club looking to add three more players to their squad.

Liverpool have made a left-back signing their priority

One of the positions high on the agenda at Anfield this summer is the left-back position.

The declining form of Andy Robertson is a huge cause of concern for Slot and he is ready to address that issue this summer.

They have been linked with a move for Bournemouth’s Kerkez for quite some time and it appears like the deal is going to happen and it is only a matter of time.

Northcroft said on The Transfers Podcast:

“I think they’re going to bring in Kerkez. I’d be surprised if that doesn’t happen at left back.

“Quite a bit might hinge on any deals they can do at the top of the pitch to flip Darwin Nunez, maybe change another one and get another force in up there.

“So yeah, if they get those right, then I think the rest of the league is in trouble.

Kerkez has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world with his performances this season.

The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City have been credited with interest in the Premier League defender but it is Liverpool who are currently leading the race to sign him.

Kerkez would be ideal for Slot’s team

The potential arrival of Kerkez would not only add depth to Liverpool’s defense but also create healthy competition in the left-back position.

The presence of Kerkez would ease the load on Robertson who is clearly not the same player he was a few season ago.

His adaptability and aggressive style make him a perfect fit for Liverpool’s pressing game which allows the full-backs to not only defend but also attack.

On the attacking front, the Reds are interested in a move for Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman.

