Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, speaks to the media. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are expected to complete the signing of the Netherlands international defender Jeremie Frimpong in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen, and he played a key role in their title win last season. The player is now set to join Liverpool in the summer.

Deal is close to completion

According to German publication Kicker, advanced talks are underway to get the deal across the line, and Liverpool will pay his €40 million release clause this summer. The player is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Premier League champions, and his exit is almost certain.

The 24-year-old has shown his quality in German football, and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He will be expected to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold next season. The England International has decided to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. He will join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Jeremie Frimpong set to replace key star

Alexander-Arnold was more than just a defender for Liverpool, and his contributions going forward were invaluable. It is no surprise that Liverpool have decided to sign an attacking full-back like Frimpong. The Netherlands International has excelled going forward, and he will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates as well.

Having said that, there are question marks over his defensive quality, just like Alexander-Arnold. It will be interesting to see if he can prove his critics wrong and establish himself as a reliable defender as well.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the player. He will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League and prove himself in English football.

Having come through the ranks at Manchester City, he will count as a homegrown addition as well.