What Man United have decided to do if Ruben Amorim loses the Europa League final

Manchester United are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League.

The Red Devils are set to finish in their worst ever position in the league.

Ruben Amorim has struggled to clean the mess created by former manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese tactician has found it difficult to stamp his authority in the league after joining the club at the end of last year.

The silver lining for United and Amorim is that they have qualified for the Europa League final and their season is relying heavily on how they perform against Tottenham in that final.

Even after the 17 defeats that they currently have in the league this season, they could save their season with a win in the Europa League final.

Ruben Amorim is facing an uncertain future

Questions are being raised about Amorim and his future at the club considering the performances of the Red Devils.

However, according to The Guardian, Man United have decided to keep the manager even if he loses the Europa League final.

There is a feeling among the club’s hierarchy that Amorim deserves more time in order to make signings suited to his playing style.

The manager has just had one transfer window at the club so far and that was the January transfer window this year.

Man United decide to back Amorim this summer

He signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce and the club feels he needs more additions in other positions in order to make his own squad at Old Trafford.

As it stands, United are looking to strengthen their attack in the summer transfer window.

Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap is the club’s top transfer target this summer as Amorim aims to add strength in his attack.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is also on the radar of the Red Devils with Marcus Rashford and Antony likely to depart the club.

