Man United winger has started a transfer battle between La Liga and Serie A clubs

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The race to sign Manchester United winger Antony has intensified, with two major European clubs, including a Serie A giant, now firmly in the hunt for his signature.

The Brazilian winger was sent on loan to Real Betis in the winter transfer window where he has managed to regain his form that made him one of the most exciting talents in football in his Ajax days.

Antony has helped Real Betis reach the Conference League final this season and his contribution has been immense.

Antony struggled at Man United

The winger struggled at Old Trafford and failed to find consistency and had issues adapting to the physical side of the game in England but in Spain, he has shown he his talent and quality and at the top level.

With United looking for a permanent sale this summer, clubs across Europe are lining up to complete his signing.

According to Football Espana, Real Betis are keen on keeping the Brazilian winger at the club.

It remains to be seen if they will be able to afford Antony this summer for a permanent transfer since that is what Man United prefer at the moment.

Ruben Amorim has decided to offload the wide attacker so that he could raise some money for his transfer business this summer.

Real Betis are joined by fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Antony.

Diego Simeone’s side are not only looking to sign Alejandro Garnacho but also Antony this summer as they aim to increase their attacking options.

Juventus join the race to sign Antony

Among the latest suitors for Antony are Serie A giants Juventus but as per the report, he is currently high on the agenda of La Liga clubs.

With eight goals and five assists for Real Betis since joining the club just a few months ago, interest in his services this summer is hardly surprising.

As far as United are concerned, they have plans in place to sign a wide attacker this summer and their target is Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Man United move ahead of Premier League rivals to sign £30m 12-goal attacker