A smiling Eddie Howe, head coach of Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth at the end of the season.

The Norwegian joined the Spanish club last summer, and he has been outstanding for them. He has 21 goals to his name in competitions this season. The 29-year-old striker could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Newcastle as they look to add more depth to the attacking unit, as per Fichajes.

Newcastle need another striker

They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak, who has been outstanding for them. Newcastle need more options at their disposal, especially if they manage to qualify for the Champions League.

Newcastle won the English League Cup this season, and they will hope to fight for major trophies next year. They need a deeper squad with more quality if they want to match up with the elite clubs.

Alexander Sorloth would be a superb addition

Sorloth has proven himself in La Liga, and he has the ability to do well in the Premier League as well. He has the physicality to adapt to English football, and he could look to make an instant impact if Newcastle can get the deal done.

The Norwegian has played in the Premier League before with Crystal Palace.

It will be interesting to see if Atletico Madrid are willing to sanction his departure after just one season at the club. He has been hailed as “fantastic” by Diego Simeone.

Newcastle have the finances to submit a tempting offer for the striker. They are looking to build a formidable squad, and the La Liga attacker would be the ideal acquisition.

Newcastle must look to improve their defensive unit during the summer window as well. They have looked vulnerable at the back at times.