Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

There have been rumours that Saudi Arabian clubs could look to sign the Portuguese International in the summer, and they could offer a substantial amount of money for his services.

The 30-year-old has been an exceptional performer for Manchester United, and he has 19 goals this season. He has picked up 19 assists along the way as well.

He is undoubtedly a world-class player, and Manchester United simply cannot afford to lose him if they are serious about fighting for major trophies.

Evra has a warning for Man United

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has warned the club that selling Fernandes could be a big mistake. He also labelled the Portuguese International as the most important player at the club. The French defender went on to explain that Manchester United would not have made it to the final of the UEFA Europa League without their star midfielder, and they could even be fighting relegation without him.

Evra told to Sky Sports: “We need more defenders, we need a proper striker, maybe some midfielder to support Bruno. I heard that in Saudi they could offer a lot of money to get Bruno, but I think it will be a mistake to let him go. People talk about his age…30, no. He is the most important player in the team.”

Man United must hold on to Bruno Fernandes

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can keep the 30-year-old midfielder at the club for the coming seasons. He is not just one of their best players, he’s also a leader of the dressing room.

Manchester United must keep players of his quality and experience if they want to bounce back strongly next year. It has been a disappointing season for them, and they will finish in the bottom half this season. A club of their stature is expected to do a lot better.