Report: Arsenal make £60million man their top transfer target this summer

Arsenal have identified Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres as their primary target for the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Despite earlier reports suggesting Manchester United were close to securing Gyokeres’ signature, Arsenal are now considered frontrunners in the race to sign the striker.

The Gunners are desperately looking to add attacking players to their squad this summer after once again failing to end their trophy drought.

In the Premier League title race, they have lost out against Arne Slot’s Liverpool side while in the Champions League semifinal, they were convincingly beaten by Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal lack a lethal presence up front

It was another season that showed that they lack the threat of a proper goal scorer in the team.

With Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus out with long term injuries, the Gunners struggled to score goals but even despite all the problems, Mikel Merino performed well when turned into a makeshift attacker.

The club’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is reportedly a strong advocate for Gyokeres’ signing, viewing him as a player who can make the difference for the Gunners.

Gyokeres has enjoyed a remarkable season with Sporting CP, netting 52 goals and providing 13 assists across all competitions.

The Gunners can sign the attacker for £60million which should not be a problem for them.

Man United are also interested in Gyokeres

The only obstacle they face in signing the Sweden international attacker is interest from their rivals Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim has a strong bond with the attacker due to their working relationship at Sporting CP. The Portuguese manager can convince the attacker to reject the Gunners in favour of a move to Old Trafford.

The North London side have also shown interest in signing Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak but it remains to be seen whether they can afford his hefty price tag.

