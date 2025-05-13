Report: Liverpool plan to bring €60 million attacker at Anfield in a swap deal

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly exploring a strategic move to secure the signing of Atalanta’s star forward Ademola Lookman, according Italian outlet Quotidiano Sportivo.

With the club looking to offload Darwin Nunez this summer, they are ready to make attacking additions to their squad.

Despite winning the Premier League this season, and quite comfortable, the Reds are looking for new players to strengthen their squad next season as they plan to continue their success under manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool get ready for a busy summer

Along with signing a new right-back to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold who has announced his decision to leave the Merseyside club, the Premier League winners are keen on making attacking additions to their team.

Ademola Lookman has enjoyed a remarkable transformation since his move to Atalanta from RB Leipzig.

The former Everton winger flourished in the Serie A, showcasing his goal-scoring quality and creativity on the wings.

The 27-year-old has scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances in all competitions this season.

Capable of playing on either flank or centrally, Lookman would provide much-needed depth to Liverpool’s attacking options.

The Premier League giants were interested in a move for him in the January transfer window but Atalanta were not keen on losing him in the middle of the season.

Federico Chiesa’s name was heavily linked with Atalanta during the January transfer window when Liverpool initially explored the possibility of bringing Lookman to Anfield.

Arne Slot wants an attacking addition

With the summer window approaching, Liverpool are preparing to reignite their pursuit of the Nigerian international.

Atalanta, aware of the mounting interest, have reportedly set a firm asking price of €60 million (£50.4m) for the 27-year-old.

One potential solution could involve Chiesa as part of a swap deal which would reduce the cash involved in the deal for Slot’s team.

In terms of defensive targets, the Reds are in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

Liverpool have three man shortlist for new signings in the summer transfer window