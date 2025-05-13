A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of West Ham United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United defender Luizao could be shown the door at the end of the season.

The player is currently on loan at Pogon Szczecin, and he has been quite underwhelming during his loan spell. The 23-year-old is unlikely to get regular opportunities at the London club next season, and he should look to leave them permanently in order to play more often.

West Ham plan to get rid of Luizao

According to a report via Claret & Hugh, the defender could be used in a player plus cash deal to sign Yuro Alberto during the summer window. Luizao is not a key part of Graham Potter’s plans going forward, and the Hammers want to sell him. He has a contract with them until June 2026, and this could be the ideal time to get rid of the player so that they can recoup some money for him.

It is fair to assume that the Brazilian defender will be open to leaving the Hammers as well. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at West Ham is unlikely to benefit him.

Yuri Alberto would be a useful signing

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can convince Corinthians to sell Alberto this summer.

It is no secret that the Hammers need a quality striker, and the Brazilian could prove to be a useful acquisition. He is highly rated in South America, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. Alberto could solve their goal-scoring problems next season. The Hammers have looked toothless in the attack at times. The lack of a clinical finisher has cost them this season.

The 24-year-old Brazilian striker has 11 goals to his name this season, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be quite exciting for him.