Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap in recent weeks.

They are hoping to improve their attacking unit with the signing of the 22-year-old striker. Ipswich have been relegated to the Championship, and the 22-year-old will want to compete at a high level. Joining Manchester United could be the ideal move for him this summer.

The Red Devils are in pole position to sign the player despite interest from other clubs.

Player keen on the move

According to a report from Sky Sports, the player is keen on joining Manchester United, even though they have not done well this season. The report further claims that a deal is close, and it could be wrapped up soon.

Sky Sports News claimed: “What we are hearing this afternoon is that Manchester United are in pole position to sign him. One source has gone as far as telling us that he believes that the deal is very close and the player would be happy to move to Manchester United. Even though they are not having a great season, he still feels that they are a big big club”.

The 22-year-old striker scored 12 goals in the league this season, and those are impressive numbers for a team like Ipswich that has struggled all season. His number could easily improve when he is playing alongside quality players at Manchester United.

Man United need Liam Delap

Manchester United are in desperate need of a quality goal-scorer. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have failed to deliver this season, and they need to bring in upgrades. The 22-year-old is well settled in England, and he could make an instant impact. Apart from his ability to score goals, he has the technical attributes to help create opportunities for his teammates as well.

Delap has the tools to develop into a complete forward, and Manchester United could nurture him into a star.