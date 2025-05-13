James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur and Pedro Porro of Tottenham Hotspur walk out for a training session. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months, and the London club have now decided to sell him for the right price.

According to Fichajes, they will sanction his exit for a fee of around €60 million. The report claims that Barcelona are interested in the Spanish full-back. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Can Barcelona afford Pedro Porro?

Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and paying €60 million for Porro could prove to be difficult. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

Porro has been outstanding for Tottenham since joining the club, and losing him would be a devastating blow. It is quite surprising that Tottenham are prepared to sell him in the summer. They are expected to lose Cristian Romero, who is on the radar of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Losing two of their best defenders in one window could be a huge problem for them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality.

Porro could help Barcelona improve

Porro is one of the best full-backs in the Premier League, and he has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player.

He could sort out the Barcelona right-back department for the foreseeable future if he joins the club. The opportunity to move to his homeland could be quite exciting for the defender. Also, Barcelona are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be quite exciting.

They are well placed to win La Liga this season, and attracting top players will not be difficult for them. It will be interesting to see if they can arrange the funds to get the deal done.