Report: Tottenham ready to sell first-team player for only 16m

Ange Postecoglou manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Quarter Final. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly set an asking price of £16.8 million for Israeli winger Manor Solomon as the club prepares for a busy summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who joined Spurs from Shakhtar Donetsk, finds himself linked with a move away as Tottenham look to reshape their squad ahead of the new season.

Solomon’s arrival at Tottenham was met with excitement, particularly after his impressive performances in the Ukrainian Premier League and Champions League with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tottenham are ready to revamp their squad

With Spurs now looking to make big changes to their squad after a poor season in the Premier League, they are looking to raise funds by selling players who are no longer a part of manager Ange Postecoglou’s future plans.

According to London World, Manor Solomon’s representatives have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Marseille.

The focus now shifts to negotiations between the French club and Tottenham to finalise the deal.

Tottenham are reportedly seeking a fee of £16.8 million for the Israeli winger, a sum that would represent pure profit for the club, given that Solomon was acquired on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023.

Despite his promising potential, Solomon has struggled for game time at Spurs, registering only five league appearances since his arrival.

His limited involvement has cast doubt over his long-term future at the North London club, with a summer transfer looking increasingly likely.

Marseille are interested in Solomon

Meanwhile, should Marseille or any other interested club submit an early offer, Tottenham’s management could be persuaded to complete a deal swiftly.

Solomon’s impressive loan spell at Leeds United, where he played a pivotal role in their promotion campaign, has highlighted his quality and potential.

With multiple suitors monitoring his situation, Tottenham may view this summer as an ideal opportunity to capitalise on Solomon’s rising stock and secure a sale.

While Solomon could depart, Spurs could make a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer.

