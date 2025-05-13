Vitor Pereira, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, celebrates. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira has revealed his plans for Mateus Mane next season.

The 17-year-old was handed his Premier League debut recently, and he is highly rated at the club. The player has been named on the bench for the Premier League side on multiple occasions, but he was finally handed his Premier League debut against Brighton.

Mane will be delighted with the opportunity, and he will be looking to build on it in the coming weeks.

Pereira reveals his plan for the youngster

Manager Pereira has now confirmed that the player will be a part of the Wolves’ first-team squad next season, and he is a special talent who could surprise Premier League defenders.

“Mane, I’m sure that he will be a surprise in England, in this league, because he’s a player with talent,” Pereira said via BirminghamWorld. “For sure, next season he’ll be in the first-team squad with us. He’s not only a talent, he’s a worker and for me, in that moment of the game, it was not just to give him the minutes. It was because I thought he could do something. He’s special.”

Mateus Mane could be a future star

There is no doubt that the 17-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and regular football with Wolves could accelerate his development.

The West Midlands club could be without Matheus Cunha next season. The Brazilian has been linked with the move away from the club, and it will be interesting to see if Mane is handed the opportunity to replace him in the starting lineup.

Although the Wolves Academy graduate has no experience of Premier League football, he has the talent to establish himself as an important team player in future. Regular exposure to the top flight could be ideal for his growth.