West Ham boss Graham Potter prepares move to sign Champions League finalist

West Ham United are interested in a move for Inter Milan’s German centre-back Yann Bisseck, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 24-year-old defender has garnered attention following an impressive season with Inter, contributing to their impressive Champions League campaign.

The defender has helped the Serie A giants to reach the Champions League final this season after brilliant performances against Barcelona in the semifinal of the competition.

West Ham need a reliable defender

The Hammers have previously faced challenges in securing a consistent central defensive partnership, and Bisseck’s addition could provide the stability and quality they need.

West Ham had an earlier bid of €30 million for Bisseck rejected by Inter, indicating the Italian club’s valuation of the player.

Inter Milan, while recognizing Bisseck’s contributions, are reportedly open to discussions should a substantial offer materialise.

Sources suggest that a bid in the region of €55 million (£46.8 million) might be sufficient to tempt the Serie A giants into negotiations .

However, any potential transfer would likely be contingent on the conclusion of Inter’s participation in the Club World Cup, scheduled to finish in mid-July.

West Ham faces competition from other Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, both of whom have expressed interest in Bisseck.

Tottenham stand in West Ham’s way

Tottenham, in particular, are exploring defensive reinforcements due to the uncertain future of Cristian Romero this summer.

The Hammers are up against their Premier League rivals to sign the Inter Milan star but if Graham Potter can pull it off, it would be a massive coup for his team.

As far as creative additions are concerned, West Ham are looking to sign James MacAtee from Manchester City.

In terms of players who could leave the club after this season, Mohamed Kudus is constantly being linked with a move away from the club.

