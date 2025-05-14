Journalist reveals two exciting young talents being monitored by Arsenal

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up two exciting young talents in the form of Juan Gimenez and Victor Valdepenas.

That’s according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who states that Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Gimenez.

Arsenal have a history of signing some top young players, and it seems they could be ready to try again for these two talents as signings for the future.

See below for the full details of this latest piece of Arsenal news from Plettenberg, as posted via his official account on X…

?? Arsenal have added Juan #Gimenez (19, Rosario Central) and Victor #Valdepenas (18, Real Madrid Castilla) to their shortlist. Both players are being monitored. They are seen as potential transfer targets for the future. Gimenez is also on the radar of Borussia Dortmund –… pic.twitter.com/agHcjYcoLj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 14, 2025

Although they aren’t the biggest names in world football, Gimenez is making quite an impression at Rosario Central, and with Argentina at youth level.

Meanwhile, Valdepenas is in Real Madrid’s academy, so might well find that he’s going to struggle to break into their star-studded first-team, even if he is a player with big potential.

Arsenal need to get better at selling for a profit

Arsenal have done some good recruitment in recent years, spending big money on top talents like Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, David Raya, Kai Havertz and Riccardo Calafiori.

Still, there’s surely room for the north London giants to get a bit better at making money from player sales.

Clubs like Brighton have become masters of selling top young players for considerably more than they paid for them, with even big teams like Chelsea and Manchester United seemingly trying to copy this model.

This will be important in the era of ever stricter Financial Fair Play laws, so Arsenal could do well to invest in players like Gimenez and Valdepenas on the cheap before cashing in later.

Of course, Arsenal fans will also hope that players like this can become key first-team players with a lot to contribute to the success of the side in years to come.