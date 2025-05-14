Underrated 25 G/A man would be “perfect striker for Arsenal”, says pundit

Joe Cole during punditry duty (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez would be the “perfect” striker signing for Arsenal, according to former Chelsea star and pundit Joe Cole.

Martinez has an impressive record of 22 goals and three assists in all competitions for Inter this season, but it’s not that often we see him being linked with the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

It’s perhaps fair to say that the Argentina international is a little underrated, and it’s hard to understand why we don’t hear his name more often when so many of England’s biggest clubs are looking for a striker at the moment.

Arsenal clearly need an upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, with neither of them looking capable of scoring 25-plus goals a season.

Lautaro Martinez tipped as perfect signing for Arsenal

Still, ex-England international Cole is a big fan of Martinez and can see the 27-year-old being an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“We’ve mentioned Evanilson and (Benjamin) Sesko before, but I still think a perfect striker for Arsenal would be Lautaro Martinez,” said Cole on The Dressing Room Podcast.

“He’s older, but look at Lewandowski still banging in goals for Barcelona. Ronaldo is 40 and still scoring goals. Strikers can play on a bit later.”

Martinez might want to test himself in the Premier League at some point, even if there doesn’t exactly seem to be much reason for him to leave this strong Inter side right now.

If Martinez does move, then Arsenal would surely be a tempting option for him, but if it doesn’t happen this summer then one imagines the Gunners will have that position sorted soon.

Who else could Arsenal sign in attack this summer?

As Cole has mentioned, RB Leipzig front-man Sesko looks like one to watch, while some fans will also be dreaming of in-form goal machines like Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres.

Either way, a new striker has to be a priority, while another winger would also probably make sense to help provide ammunition to the main man up top.

Bukayo Saka can’t do it all on his own, and AFC look in need of a more consistent and reliable player on the left than Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard.