Report: Arsenal ready to swoop for €100m-rated star as club look to raise funds

Rodrygo Goes and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Daniel Jayo, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to try their luck with a summer transfer window move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazil international has shone for Real Madrid but no longer looks guaranteed a regular starting spot since last summer’s arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

There’s also talented young striker Endrick coming through, so it looks like it’s going to be tricky for Rodrygo to keep his place at the Bernabeu.

On top of that, it seems that Real would be keen to cash in on Rodrygo for around €100m as they look to raise funds for ambitious new signings like Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras, according to Fichajes.

This could give Arsenal an opportunity, according to the report, with the Gunners possibly set to be able to land the 24-year-old for less than his €100m asking price.

Rodrygo ticks all the boxes for Arsenal

Even if Rodrygo isn’t currently able to get into the starting XI in Madrid that often, that’s no disgrace when you look at the competition he’s up against.

He wouldn’t have that issue at Arsenal, where he’d surely be a major upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard out wide, and potentially on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus at centre-forward.

Rodrygo can play both roles well, so could be a good, versatile addition to give Mikel Arteta’s side something a bit different up front.

Rodrygo could solve Arsenal’s goal-scoring woes

Rodrygo might not be the most prolific player in the world, but AFC can’t afford to be too picky.

With 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions for Real this season, one could easily imagine him being able to match or better that if he’s given more playing time.

See below for how his league stats compare to Arsenal’s current forwards…

Starts Goals Assists Rodrygo 22 6 5 Havertz 21 9 3 Martinelli 23 8 4 Saka 19 6 10 Trossard 27 8 6

Rodrygo on his own probably isn’t enough to solve Arsenal’s problems, but if he’s joined by another top attacking player then he could form part of an exciting new-look attack.

Still, his asking price would also probably have to come down quite a lot for this deal to be worth it.