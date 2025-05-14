Report: Arsenal send scouts to watch defender wanted by Man United

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he makes his way out for a training session. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s newly appointed sporting director, Andrea Berta, is actively pursuing top-tier talent to strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The Gunners are mainly focusing on signing new attackers this summer in order to add more strength to their squad.

They have missed out on the Premier League title once again and one of the main reasons for that is the lack of a proper goal scorer in the team.

A proper number nine is desperately needed at the club this summer and Mikel Arteta and his management team have identified their targets.

Gunners are eyeing defensive additions

Defensive reinforcements cannot be ruled out as well as Arteta has realised that he needs a bigger squad to challenge on all fronts.

Injuries this season have hampered their season and they are now ready to add players in all the positions.

Berta has reportedly dispatched the club’s chief scout to watch Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande in action, according to Record.

Despite reaching the Champions League semi-finals and being on track to secure a third consecutive Premier League runner-up finish, Arsenal’s ambition remains firmly set on winning major trophies.

The 21-year-old Ivorian defender has impressed at Sporting CP, showcasing strong defensive capabilities and composure on the ball, attributes that have caught the attention of Arsenal’s scouting network.

His addition would not only provide depth but also competition for starting roles in Arteta’s evolving defensive setup.

Diomande is firmly on Arsenal radar

As Arsenal gear up for another major recruitment drive, Diomande’s performances will be closely monitored, with the Gunners considering him a viable option to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of next season.

The 21-year-old defender has been in impressive form this season and currently holds a £67 million release clause in his contract with Sporting CP.

Despite this hefty valuation, Arsenal remain optimistic that they can negotiate a deal for a lower fee.

The Gunners are chasing another Sporting player and Diomande’s teammate Viktor Gyokeres.

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Diomande.

Arsenal are ready to break the bank with a £127 million offer for “unreal” goal scorer