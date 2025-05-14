Villa on verge of signing world-class playmaker for only 13m

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly set to sign Marco Asensio on a permanent transfer following his loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the second half of this season.

The Spain international has shone during his time at Villa Park, though there had been some uncertainty about whether or not he’d stay at the club long-term.

Villa have also been linked with other big names who play a similar style, such as Manchester City’s veteran playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who is about to become a free agent.

Still, it seems that Villa will instead opt to keep hold of Asensio, triggering their option to sign him up on a three-year contract.

Marco Asensio would do well to seal Aston Villa transfer

It certainly looks unlikely for Asensio to have much of a role back at PSG, so this deal looks like one that works for all parties involved.

Unai Emery continues to make great progress with this Villa side, so one imagines Asensio is just one of many big names who’ll be tempted to be part of the club’s future.

The 29-year-old will no doubt hope he can help Villa get back into the Champions League next season in the final games of his loan with the Midlands outfit, and then there should be a very strong foundation to build on in years to come.

Aston Villa PSG Games 19 16 Goals 8 2 Assists 1 4

Marco Asensio transfer to cost bargain fee

Latest reports suggest Asensio can join Villa permanently for just £13m.

That looks like a bargain for a player who was once a key figure at Real Madrid, where he won numerous major titles and awards.

Injuries have hampered Asensio’s career since then, while he couldn’t quite fit in at PSG, but it looks like he can really revive his career again at Villa Park.

AVFC might have other names like De Bruyne under consideration as well, but £13m for Asensio looks like it’s surely going to be great business.