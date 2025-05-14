55 G/A in 60 games – Chelsea ready to break wage structure for ambitious big-name signing

Michael Olise and Harry Kane (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to break their wage structure for a more proven calibre of signing this summer, with Harry Kane among the names mentioned.

The Bayern Munich striker is not necessarily seen as a realistic target for the Blues, but he is someone in that elite bracket that the club would love to sign, according to Simon Phillips.

It could also be that securing Champions League qualification would make an ambitious deal like this one more realistic for Chelsea.

One imagines as well that Kane might be keen to come back to the Premier League at some point, as he’s now got his hands on silverware at long last in Germany.

The England international couldn’t do that with Tottenham, but his superb scoring record there does mean he’s perhaps within a realistic distance of breaking Alan Shearer’s all-time scoring record in the English top flight if he comes back soon.

Could Harry Kane do well to join Chelsea?

Chelsea undoubtedly need an elite striker like Kane, who has a combined 55 goals and assists in 60 games in all competitions for club and country this season, but does he need them?

The 31-year-old might well be keen to chase that Premier League record, but he’ll also surely want to get his hands on more trophies.

In truth, Kane would probably be more likely to do that at Bayern, who are basically always the big favourites for the Bundesliga title, as well as often being contenders for the Champions League.

Chelsea are a long way from that right now, so if Kane were to come back to England he’d surely aim a bit higher.

Player Goals Alan Shearer 260 Harry Kane 213 Wayne Rooney 208 Andy Cole 187 Mohamed Salah 185

Who else could Chelsea sign?

Phillips also suggests big names like Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes are also on Chelsea’s list.

These also seem like rather ambitious deals, but CFC would undoubtedly do well to show a bit more flexibility in their current recruitment approach.

This Chelsea ownership have prioritised young talents for a long-term project, but Chelsea also need to be winning now.

The likes of Kane or Isak would be ideal to take this Chelsea project to the next level.