Talks held: Chelsea have discussed PL playmaker this week, could rival Liverpool for transfer

Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace against Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze and have discussed him this week, according to Simon Phillips.

The England international seems like the kind of top talent that Palace might struggle to keep hold of, while they might end up having other worries this summer too.

Eagles midfielder Adam Wharton is also attracting interest, but it seems Chelsea have growing confidence over Eze.

According to Phillips, the Blues have a long-standing appreciation of Eze, but now feel he might be more gettable this summer.

It surely makes sense that Eze is going to be on the move sooner rather than later, as the 26-year-old has shown he can surely play at a higher level than Palace.

Eberechi Eze looks like an ideal signing for Chelsea

Chelsea fans will likely be desperate to see their club bring in someone a bit more proven than most of their recent signings.

The west London giants have focused a lot on recruiting elite young players under their current owners, but it’s yet to really deliver results.

Eze looks like someone who could be a good fit to complement this youthful team, as he’ll surely be able to come in and make an impact straight away.

Eberechi Eze might favour a transfer to Liverpool

Eze has unsurprisingly also been linked with other top clubs such as Liverpool.

Speaking to Football Insider recently, former Premier League scout Mick Brown suggested that Eze would rather join Liverpool than someone like Manchester United, so perhaps that could make things tricky for Chelsea too.

“He’s proved he can do it on the big stage with a lot of pressure and focus on him,” Brown said of Eze.

“From what I hear, he’s not going to be interested in a move to United.

“He’ll be looking at the evidence of players who have gone before him, he doesn’t want to become another example of what United can do to players.

“A move to Liverpool or Arsenal, who have been interested, would be much better for him.”