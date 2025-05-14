‘Surely in the race’ – Fabrizio Romano issues exciting Man United transfer update

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Signing a striker is a priority for some of the top clubs in the Premier League this summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both keen on adding new attackers to their side and one of the players they are chasing is Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano reporting for GiveMeSport, Delap is not the only player on the radar of both the clubs this summer.

Ruben Amorim has struggled this season largely because his team lacks a lethal presence in front of goal.

Man United are desperate for a striker

Rasmus Hojlund has still not developed into the player Man United thought he would and his goal scoring record this season has been highly disappointing.

Same for Chelsea, who are poor in terms of scoring goals with Nicolas Jackson not performing like Enzo Maresca would hope.

Both the teams are not ready to reshuffle their attack this summer with Delap firmly on their radar.

Romano has reported that no decision has been made so far about the future of the attacker but both United and Chelsea are interested in him while also looking at other options in the market.

He said:

“No decision has been made yet. But Man United are surely in the race. Both clubs have multiple options for striker position, from what I’m told.”

Liam Delap is available in a bargain fee

The interest in Delap is not a surprise since the attacker is available for just £30m this summer after Ipswich were relegated to the Championship.

The striker had a release clause in his contract which has made him available for transfer for a bargain fee.

Delap has scored 12 goals for Ipswich this season but more than his goal scoring record, his ability to hold the ball, his physical strength and his pace has impressed the big clubs in the Premier League.

