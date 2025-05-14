Revealed: Liverpool at “final stages” of transfer negotiations, player set to accept 5-yr deal to join Reds

Jeremie Frimpong and Arne Slot (Photo by Alex Grimm, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to finalise the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong as they aim to wrap everything up before their final game of the season against Crystal Palace.

Sources have revealed to CaughtOffside that talks are now at the “final stages” as the Reds see off competition from Manchester City for the Dutchman’s signature.

Frimpong has quickly been identified as the unanimous choice within the club to replace the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The England international is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, and CaughtOffside have also been told that Frimpong would have been a target for the Spanish giants if they’d missed out on the incoming free agent.

Jeremie Frimpong to join Liverpool for €40m on five-year contract

CaughtOffside can reveal that Liverpool are set to trigger Frimpong’s €40m release clause at Leverkusen, with the player set to accept a five-year contract at Anfield.

Personal terms between LFC and Frimpong have been largely agreed, with just commission with his agents left to be settled, and no issues anticipated.

Liverpool have been eager to work quickly to get this signing done, especially with the awareness that other top clubs like Man City have also been monitoring Frimpong’s situation.

The 24-year-old looks an ideal fit for Arne Slot’s side and it’s hard to imagine a better candidate out there to take on the difficult task of replacing someone like Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool take advantage of Leverkusen crisis

It’s far from surprising to see a big name like Frimpong leaving Leverkusen when manager Xabi Alonso has also just confirmed he’ll be moving on at the end of this campaign.

This will also surely see other key players leaving the Bundesliga club, with Florian Wirtz looking like another one to watch.

Liverpool have done well to capitalise here, with Frimpong potentially looking like a real bargain after his success in his time in Germany.