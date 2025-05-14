Journalist confirms Premier League star is ‘at the top of the list’ of Liverpool targets

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

After their success in the Premier League this season, Liverpool have turned their attention towards their summer transfer business.

Although the squad is full of quality players in every position, they still need some adjustments to make more improvements.

Arne Slot would be delighted with his team’s performance this season but their elimination from the Champions League would be disturbing him.

It clearly showed that they lacked a proper goal scorer up front who would have made the difference against Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool need more additions this summer

That is why they are targeting a move for an attacker and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is on their radar.

Another position they are keen to strengthen is their left-bacl position where they need depth and competition for Andy Robertson.

Journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is Liverpool’s top transfer target for the summer transfer window.

Ornstein said on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast:

“It would probably require either Andy Robertson, or may more likely [Kostas] Tsimikas to leave. At the top of the list is Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth. “They will have other options too. What they do there may affect what type of right-back they bring in if they bring one in, because don’t forget, they’ve got Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez as options. I would expect Jarell Quansah to leave.”

Milos Kerkez would fit well at Anfield

The Reds have been linked with a move for Kerkez for a long time now after his impressive performances for Bournemouth this season.

The young Hungarian defender has been brilliant in defense while his attacking contributions have also not gone unnoticed.

He is still young and has a long way to go and that is why a player like Robertson at the club could help him become better in the future.

The wise move from Liverpool would be to offload Kostas Tsimikas this summer and keep Robertson who can act as a mentor for Kerkez before he reaches a new level.

Report: Liverpool plan to bring €60 million attacker at Anfield in a swap deal