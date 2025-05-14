Journalist drops Lucas Bergvall bombshell ahead of Europa League final

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Tottenham and Manchester United are set to go against each other in the Europa League final next week.

Spurs, after having a poor season in the Premier League, could still end their long term trophy drought by winning silverware this season.

They will be up against Ruben Amorim’s Man United side, who just like Spurs, have endured a difficult season in the league.

Both the teams are sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table and it appears like they will end their season in their worst ever positions in the league.

Lucas Bergvall may return for Tottenham

One of the injury issues that Ange Postecoglou has for the Europa League final is the absence of midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

However, just a week before the final, Spurs have been offered a positive update about the midfielder’s fitness.

Marcus Buckland of The Tottenham Way podcast has now claimed that there is an encouraging update about the midfielder and that there is some chance that he would be involved in the final.

“Lucas Bergvall, how I would love to wake up on the morning of the final and he’s okay,” said Buckland.

“I heard a rumour yesterday – and I don’t know if there’s any substance to it – suggesting that Bergvall may have a chance to be involved in the final, but that is hearsay.”

It is still not confirmed if Bergvall is fit enough to feature in the final but if he is, Postecoglou would be delighted with that development.

The Spurs manager, however, will be without James Maddison who has been ruled out for the rest of the season as well as defender Radu Dragusin.

Injuries have hampered Tottenham this season and it is one of the reasons why they have struggled to perform. Questions have been raised about Postecoglou and his future at the club.

Postecoglou may finally end Tottenham’s trophy drought

Despite all the issues currently facing them, they still have a great chance to end their trophy drought and what better way to do that than by winning a European competition.

Similarly, United would be hoping they can erase the memory of their terrible season in the league by winning the Europa League.

The incentive of winning this match is massive as the winner is going to take part in the Champions League next season.

It not only gives them a major trophy but also the chance to attract players for next season and improve their financial condition.

