Leicester City told to avoid 53-year-old boss as next manager

Leicester City are reportedly exploring managerial options following their relegation from the Premier League, with Sean Dyche emerging as a potential candidate.

However, some voices within the football community have urged the club to consider a manager with a progressive approach.

The future of Ruud Van Nistelrooy remains unresolved following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League.

The former Premier League champions are reportedly looking for a new manager this summer to manage them in the Championship next season.

Leicester City need a progressive manager

One of the Leicester City fans was asked by Football League World about the possibility of Dyche becoming the new manager of Leicester next season.

The fans was not impressed with this development and expressed his desire for a manager who is more like Enzo Maresca.

Leicester City fan pundit Louchlainn Martin believes it is vital that Leicester make the right decision now and avoid regretting it later.

“Sean Dyche to Leicester, what are my thoughts on that? Well does feel like one that feels inevitable at some point.” Louchlainn told FLW. “Every time Leicester have lost a manager over the last few years, Sean Dyche is a name a lot of fans have said – ‘okay, get him in, get him in, he’ll steady the ship, he’ll sort the squad out, he’ll sort us out defensively’ – all of that stuff. “Of course, the man has vast amounts of experience, he has history of getting teams promoted which of course I’m sure the Leicester hierarchy are wanting to happen, they think Sean Dyche will probably be a good fit for that. “We quite evidently have a squad at Leicester that want to play a more modern, progressive style of football – that’s been proven, the players didn’t want to play under Steve Cooper because he wasn’t ‘Enzo Maresca’ enough. “Last summer was a concern for the players we brought in under Cooper, the likes of Bobby Decordova-Reid, Jordan Ayew, they’re not exciting players, they’re not quick players, but they’re grafters, if you like, they’re experienced. “We didn’t sign enough exciting, quick players last summer, and that’s a big part of why we were relegated, and why Ruud van Nistelrooy, his hands were tied for the season after he came in. “My worry is, if we bring someone in like Sean Dyche, the quality, the profile of player that we sign with him is gonna be a set back in the future, we want to be the Leicester City of old where we sign these exciting, young players that have a lot of resale value, and I can’t see that happening under Sean Dyche.”

Lee Carsley is one of the candidates

There is no doubt that Dyche prefers to play defensive football as we have seen from his time in Burnley and Everton.

Leicester are more known for playing attacking football with young and exciting players and if Dyche moves to the King Power Stadium, the Foxes would have to change their playing approach.

Dyche is known for his pragmatic, defense-oriented tactics, which, while effective in certain contexts, may not align with Leicester’s desired playing style.

Leicester have also been linked with a move for Lee Carsley and perhaps someone like him would be more suited to the club and their philosophy compared to Dyche.

