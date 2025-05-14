(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are actively monitoring Callum Hudson-Odoi’s situation at Nottingham Forest, considering a potential summer move for the winger, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The 24-year-old, who joined Forest from Chelsea in September 2023 for a reported fee of £3 million, has revitalised his career under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Hudson-Odoi has made a significant impact at the City Ground, contributing five goals and three assists in 29 Premier League appearances this season.

His performances have been instrumental in Forest’s push for European qualification, marking their first such achievement in 29 years.

Notably, he scored decisive goals against top teams like Liverpool and Manchester City, showcasing his ability to perform in high-stakes matches.

Hudson-Odoi’s future at Forest is unresolved

Despite his success, Hudson-Odoi’s future at Forest remains uncertain. He is entering the final year of his contract, and while talks over an extension are ongoing, no agreement has been reached.

This situation has attracted interest from several clubs, including Man United who are looking to make attacking additions to the squad.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho most likely on their way out of the club, there is a desperate need of attacking additions to the team.

Ola Aina, Forest full-back and former Chelsea teammate, expressed admiration for Hudson-Odoi’s talent:

“Everyone knows how good Callum is. He’s a fantastic footballer with bags and bags of talent.”

Man United have several attackers on radar

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is another wide attacker on the radar of the Red Devils who are expected to have an ambitious summer transfer window.

As far as a new number nine is concerned, Amorim’s team have identified Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap as their primary target.

There were reports of United targeting a move for Victor Osimhen earlier this summer but nothing has been reported recently on that front.

