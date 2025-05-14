Man United star who joined last summer is wanted by Champions League finalist

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee, exploring the possibility of a loan deal with an option to buy, according to Il Corriere dello Sport.

The 23-year-old Dutch striker has struggled to make a significant impact at Old Trafford since his €40 million transfer from Bologna last summer, scoring only seven goals across all competitions.

This is one of the reasons why Man United have struggled so much this season in the Premier League.

Their lack of threat up front due to the poor performances of Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have been one of the main reasons behind their poor league standing.

Inter Milan want Man United flop

Despite his underwhelming debut season in the Premier League, Inter see potential in Zirkzee’s technical skills and versatility, believing he could complement their attacking lineup alongside Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram.

Inter’s proposed deal would involve an initial loan with an option to buy, which could become an obligation under certain conditions.

Zirkzee’s previous success in Serie A, where he scored 14 goals in 53 appearances for Bologna, adds to his appeal for Inter.

A return to Italy could provide the striker with an opportunity to rediscover his form and contribute significantly to Inter’s ambitions in domestic and European competitions.

What next for Joshua Zirkzee?

It remains to be seen whether United have lost patience in Zirkzee after only one season at Old Trafford.

The Dutch attacker was signed by former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford but even Ruben Amorim has been unable to get the best out of him.

With United looking for new options in the market in the shape of Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap and Wolves star Matheus Cunha, it is difficult to see Zirkzee make his place in the starting line up next season.

