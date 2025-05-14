“I’m surprised…” – Gary Neville insists Arsenal have urgent need to replace this player

Gary Neville during Liverpool vs Arsenal (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville insists that Arsenal need a signing like Martin Zubimendi this summer in order to replace Jorginho.

Jorginho is coming towards the end of his contract with the Gunners, and as he’s not getting any younger, it perhaps makes sense that he’s not going to be given a new deal.

Still, Neville feels Arsenal don’t really have anyone else who can give them those qualities on the ball, with the pundit emphasising a need to bring in Zubimendi to fill that role.

Discussing the deal with fellow Man Utd great Paul Scholes, Neville found himself in disagreement with his old teammate.

Scholes felt there didn’t seem to be anything that special about Zubimendi to justify Arsenal bringing him in when they already have Declan Rice and Thomas Partey,

Do Arsenal need to be signing Martin Zubimendi?

Neville made the case for Zubimendi, though, admitting he was surprised by what Scholes was saying.

“I’m surprised you say that, I’m really surprised you say that,” Neville said on The Overlap.

“I genuinely don’t believe Rice or Partey are anywhere near as good at receiving the ball as some of the other midfielders in the Premier League.

“I think Declan Rice is a brilliant player and Thomas Partey is a very good player but I don’t think they’ve got anyone who can control a football match properly in the top games.

“I think they really struggle with that. I think Jorginho is the best of them. I’m surprised you don’t see that. They need someone to control the ball and keep it moving.”

Arsenal need more than just Zubimendi this summer

Arsenal probably do need to plug that Jorginho gap in midfield, but there are also other positions of arguably more importance for this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side have clearly lacked reliable goal-scorers for a while now, so a striker who can get 25-plus goals a season looks like a must.

As well as that, AFC surely need a better threat from out wide, with someone to come in and replace Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in order to take the pressure off Bukayo Saka.