Report: Man United star who is “happy” at Old Trafford is contacted by Chelsea

Manchester United and Chelsea have been involved in several transfers in the recent past and they could be involved in another soon.

The Premier League giants have exchanged players like Mason Mount, Juan Mata and Nemajna Matic in the recent past.

This summer, a Man United player could be heading to Chelsea after he was contacted by Enzo Maresca’s side.

With Chelsea looking to strengthen their wide attacking positions due to the poor form of Jadon Sancho and the uncertainty surrounding the future of Mykhailo Mudryk, a new winger is needed at the club.

Man United winger linked with Chelsea move

Alejandro Garnacho could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer.

The Argentine international, who has been a regular under manager Ruben Amorim, has shown glimpses of his potential but struggled with consistency.

Several top European clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation, with Chelsea emerging as a key contender. The Blues were previously linked with the young winger during the winter transfer window, although they did not submit a formal offer at the time.

They could enter the transfer window again this summer with the aim of bringing Garnacho to Stamford Bridge even though the player has claimed he is “happy” at United.

Journalist Nizaar Kinsella has provided the latest update to BBC about the situation:

‘In the wide attacker position, Chelsea have spoken to representatives of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens in January.

“Those moves could be linked to whether Jadon Sancho signs permanently or whether Mykhailo Mudryk can escape his provisional ban for allegedly failing a drugs test.”

Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea?

United may be tempted to cash in on Garnacho, as any transfer fee would represent pure profit for the club, given his status as homegrown player.

However, selling him to Chelsea, a direct Premier League rival, could be a mistake.

United would be strengthening of their biggest rivals by selling them a player who has the potential to become world class in the future.

From a Chelsea perspective, Garnacho would be a promising signing for them and under Maresca’s attacking philosophy, he could take his game to the next level.

Along with Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund could also be sold by United this summer.

