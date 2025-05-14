Not confirmed yet, but Arsenal would be mad not to pounce on this exciting transfer opportunity

Antoine Griezmann and Rodrygo Goes (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

If Rodrygo really does become available this summer then it would be mad for Arsenal not to at least explore the possibility of signing the Brazilian.

I’ve seen suggestions in Spain that Arsenal are pushing the hardest to land the winger from Real Madrid, but that’s not something I’ve heard myself at this stage.

But you would think the club would have to consider the opportunity, should Real Madrid make it known that they would be open to selling the 24-year-old.

It would be one of those market opportunities that pops up unexpectedly that you would have to look at, especially if you are already in the market for a new wide attacker.

Rodrygo’s record speaks for itself. He’s an excellent player and doesn’t turn 25 until early next year. He’s the exact sort of profile that Arsenal like to go for.

Rodrygo Goes transfer to be too expensive for Arsenal?

The issue I see with this potential move, however, is the price tag.

If Madrid do decide to let Rodrygo go, and as far as I’m aware that hasn’t been decided yet, then they would be asking for big money for the winger. You would expect something around the £80 million mark at least.

And in a summer where Arsenal need to do an awful lot of significant business, that sort of outlay just feels a bit unlikely to me.

They are already set to commit a shade over £50m to sign Martin Zubimendi and whoever the new striker is they end of signing will cost a fair bit more than that.

So that’s already well over £100m spent on two players with potentially a new winger, goalkeeper and defender to still be signed.

Arsenal could find someone cheaper than Rodrygo

That just makes me feel that Rodrygo might be a step too far given the fee Madrid would demand.

You could get Nico Williams – a player we know Mikel Arteta would love to bring to Arsenal – for around £30m less. That’s a huge amount and even though Williams would command big wages, the same could be said of Rodrygo.

So we’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the next few weeks.

It would certainly be an exciting signing, but my guess is it would take a high profile summer departure to make it possible.