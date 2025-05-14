‘He’s ready to leave’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool target wants summer move

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is expected to be highly active in the summer transfer window to strengthen his squad.

After winning the Premier League title this season, their focus has turned towards next season with the aim of making their squad strong.

The most likely addition to the Reds squad will be a new right-back who will join the club to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The English right-back is on his way out of the club to move to Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is likely to be that replacement.

A left-back is also on the agenda at Anfield this summer with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez attracting the attention of the Merseyside club.

Liverpool are reportedly also looking for a new attacking midfielder this summer with RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons linked with a move to Anfield.

Romano confirms update about Simons

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that the Dutch midfielder is set to leave the German Bundesliga side this summer which comes as a major boost to Liverpool.

Romano wrote on his X account:

“Xavi Simons’ decision has been made: he’s ready to leave RB Leipzig this summer.

“Plan confirmed as reported in the recent months, he’s ready for new chapter with top Premier League clubs and Bayern all attentive to his situation.

“RB Leipzig, aware of the player’s plan.”

Xavi Simons could shine at Liverpool

Slot would love to have a midfielder like Simons in his team who cannot only score goals but also act as a creator.

Goals from the midfield have been hard to come by for the Liverpool players and Simons is somebody who can change that next season.

With a strong Dutch contingent at Anfield next season in the shape of Slot, Virgil Van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, Simons would settle easily at the Premier League club.

Bayern Munich post the strongest threat to Liverpool in their pursuit of Simons but considering the strong project that they have under Slot, they can beat the German Bundesliga champions.

Revealed: Liverpool at “final stages” of transfer negotiations, player set to accept 5-yr deal to join Reds